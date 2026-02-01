Parker’s 30 lead Austin Peay past West Georgia 81-78

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Collin Parker’s 30 points led Austin Peay over West Georgia 81-78 on Saturday.

Parker added 12 rebounds for the Governors (15-6, 9-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rashaud Marshall scored 19 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 11 for 14 from the line and added seven rebounds. Tate McCubbin finished with 11 points.

The Wolves (10-12, 4-6) were led by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who posted 20 points and 11 rebounds. West Georgia also got 12 points from Matija Žužić. Malcolm Noel also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press