Tyler Lundblade, Drew Scharnowski propel Belmont past Murray State 103-86 for 7th straight victory

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 27 points and Drew Scharnowski just missed a triple-double as Belmont beat Murray State 103-86 on Saturday night, extending the Bruins’ winning streak to seven.

Lundblade shot 8 for 15 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (20-3, 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Scharnowski finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Eoin Dillon scored 15 on 6-for-10 shooting.

Fredrick King finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to pace the Racers (16-7, 8-4). Roman Domon added 17 points and seven rebounds. Javon Jackson scored 12.

Belmont took the lead with 18:32 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lundblade led the team with 13 points for a 54-40 advantage at the break. Belmont pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

