Monroe puts up 23, Quinnipiac defeats Fairfield 72-65

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe had 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 72-65 win against Fairfield on Sunday.

Monroe also contributed 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (15-9, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Zimmerman scored 14 points, going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Asim Jones shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Stags (14-10, 6-7) were led in scoring by Declan Wucherpfennig, who finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Brandon Benjamin added 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Fairfield. Braden Sparks also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Up next

These two teams both play Thursday. Quinnipiac hosts Canisius and Fairfield visits Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press