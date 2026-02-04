Domon scores 18, Murray State defeats UIC 81-74

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Roman Domon scored 18 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Domon added eight rebounds and three steals for the Racers (17-7, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Fredrick King scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds. Javon Jackson shot 4 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Rashund Washington Jr. led the Flames (13-11, 8-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II added 20 points and four assists for UIC. Andy Johnson also had 10 points.

The Flames ended an eight-game winning streak.

Murray State took the lead with 18:32 left in the first half and did not trail again. Layne Taylor led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-33 at the break. Murray State went on a 12-0 run to make it a 59-45 lead with 9:40 left in the half. King scored 12 second-half points.

___

By The Associated Press