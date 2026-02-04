Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Domon scores 18, Murray State defeats UIC 81-74

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Roman Domon scored 18 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Domon added eight rebounds and three steals for the Racers (17-7, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Fredrick King scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds. Javon Jackson shot 4 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Rashund Washington Jr. led the Flames (13-11, 8-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II added 20 points and four assists for UIC. Andy Johnson also had 10 points.

The Flames ended an eight-game winning streak.

Murray State took the lead with 18:32 left in the first half and did not trail again. Layne Taylor led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-33 at the break. Murray State went on a 12-0 run to make it a 59-45 lead with 9:40 left in the half. King scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.