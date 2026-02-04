Dixon-Waters scores 23, San Diego State beats Wyoming 72-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reese Waters scored 23 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 72-63 on Tuesday.

Dixon-Waters shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Aztecs (16-6, 10-2 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd added 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Pharaoh Compton had eight points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Khaden Bennett led the way for the Cowboys (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points, four assists and three steals. Wyoming also got 14 points from Damarion Dennis. Uriyah Rojas also put up 11 points and five assists.

San Diego State took the lead with 6:00 left in the first half and did not trail again. Dixon-Waters led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-24 at the break. San Diego State turned a 10-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 65-48 lead with 3:53 left in the half. Dixon-Waters scored 15 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press