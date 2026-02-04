Heidbreder’s buzzer beater caps Fresno State’s rally in final 23 seconds to down UNLV 98-96

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 29 points and his basket from the left baseline at the buzzer gave Fresno State an improbable 98-96 win over UNLV on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (11-11, 5-6 Mountain West) outscored UNLV 9-4 in the final 23 seconds to steal the win.

Zaon Collins scored 16 points, DeShawn Gory and reserve Bastien Rieber each scored 15 points and Wilson Jacques 10 for Fresno State which shot 59% (29 of 49) including 53% (8 of 15) from 3-point range.

Fresno State managed to overcome 15 turnovers to just 11 assists.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 28 points, Howie Fleming Jr. scored 23 points and Kimani Hamilton 14 for UNLV (10-12, 5-6).

Down 96-93, David Douglas Jr. made a 32-foot, 3-pointer with 1.5-seconds left to bring Fresno State into a 96-all tie.

On the ensuing inbounds, Howie Fleming Jr. overthrew Naas Cunningham on the other end of the floor and the ball went out of bounds to give possession back to Fresno State at its basket.

After an officials review to confirm Fresno State possession, Heidbreder faked an attempt to set a screen and froze his defender. He then sprinted to the baseline for a clean look from 14 feet to end it.

Up Next

UNLV: Hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Fresno State: Travels to play Nevada on Saturday.

___

