Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tot’s 23 points push Appalachian State over South Alabama 65-57

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Tot’s 23 points helped Appalachian State defeat South Alabama 65-57 on Wednesday.

Tot shot 8 of 18, including 7 of 17 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Alonzo Dodd scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to go with 13 rebounds. Luke Wilson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chaze Harris finished with 17 points and six assists for the Jaguars (16-7, 7-4). South Alabama also got 16 points from Jayden Cooper.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.