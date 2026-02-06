Miller scores 23 as William & Mary downs UNC Wilmington 85-78

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Reese Miller scored 23 points off the bench to help lead William & Mary past UNC Wilmington 85-78 on Thursday.

Miller shot 6 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (15-8, 6-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Jo’el Emanuel scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi and Kyle Pulliam each scored 10 points.

Nolan Hodge led the Seahawks (19-4, 8-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two blocks. Patrick Wessler added 16 points and eight rebounds for UNC Wilmington. Noah Ross finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Greedy William also scored 10 points.

Vahlberg Fasasi scored eight points in the first half and William & Mary went into the break trailing 45-41. Kyle Pulliam scored William & Mary’s last eight points as they closed out a seven-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.