Jones scores 24, Wagner beats Le Moyne 79-78

By AP News

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Jones had 24 points, including the game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds remaining in Wagner’s 79-78 victory against Le Moyne on Thursday.

Jones added six assists for the Seahawks (8-13, 3-7 Northeast Conference). Jaden Baker scored 19 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Bryan Akanmu shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Trent Mosquera finished with 20 points for the Dolphins (11-13, 6-5). Tennessee Rainwater added 13 points for Le Moyne. Jakai Sanders also had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

