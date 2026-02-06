Skip to main content
Davis scores 18 as Long Island downs New Haven 60-55

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 18 points as Long Island beat New Haven 60-55 on Thursday.

Davis also contributed seven rebounds for the Sharks (15-8, 9-1 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller added 13 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and seven rebounds. Shadrak Lasu went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Chargers (10-13, 5-5) were led by Jabri Fitzpatrick, who recorded 17 points. Andre Pasha added 14 points and two steals for New Haven. Najimi George finished with 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

