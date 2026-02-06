Skip to main content
Zimmerman scores 15 as Quinnipiac defeats Canisius 75-60

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 15 points as Quinnipiac beat Canisius 75-60 on Thursday.

Zimmerman added seven rebounds and two steals for the Bobcats (16-9, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Grant Randall scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Amarri Monroe shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Bryan Ndjonga led the way for the Golden Griffins (8-17, 3-11) with 19 points. Brendan Oliver added nine points for Canisius. Evan van der Plas had nine points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats led 41-31 at the half, and led by as much as 23 points in the second half after a 10-0 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

