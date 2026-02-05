Broadnax, Rice knock off North Texas 86-83 in 2OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Broadnax scored 22 points that included the last four points of the game, and Rice defeated North Texas 86-83 in double-overtime on Wednesday night.

Broadnax hit a jumper with 3:12 left in the second overtime and then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left. Broadnax also made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play in regulation that knotted it 65-all to force the first extra period.

Je’Shawn Stevenson made two late free throw for North Texas that sent it to a second OT knotted 79-79.

Broadnax added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Owls (10-13, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Nick Anderson scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Jalen Smith finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mean Green (12-11, 3-7) were led by Cole Franklin, who posted 19 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Stevenson added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for North Texas. David Terrell Jr. finished with 18 points and two steals.

Cam Carroll scored six points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 34-25. After trailing 34-25 at the break, Rice went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 34-34 with 18:02 left in the second half. Smith scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press