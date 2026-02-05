Skip to main content
Johnson’s 19 lead South Carolina State past Maryland Eastern Shore 63-54

By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Johnson scored 19 points as South Carolina State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 63-54 on Wednesday night.

Johnson also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-16, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). James Morrow shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Florian Tenebay finished with 11 points.

The Hawks (8-16, 4-3) were led by Jaden Cooper, who recorded 19 points. Zion Obanla added 10 points and four assists for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Joseph Locandro and Dorion Staples had seven points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

