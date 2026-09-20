Lunch Winfield’s 2 TDs help Louisiana-Lafayette down UAB 21-14

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Lunch Winfield rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette built a 14-point halftime lead and held off UAB 21-14 on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) led 7-0 after the first quarter before Winfield scored on runs of 9 and 11 yards in the second to make it 21-7 at halftime.

UAB (1-2) got on the board in the second quarter when Sterling Sanders forced a Darrell Smith fumble, and Chris Burge returned it 13 yards for a touchdown.

Nate Rogers’ 11-yard touchdown run with 8:59 remaining pulled the Blazers within seven.

UAB drove into Louisiana-Lafayette territory again late in the fourth, but Collin Jacob chased down quarterback Ryder Burton and forced a fumble on fourth down with 1:54 left.

Winfield completed 15 of 20 passes for 110 yards. Steven Blanco added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown as Louisiana-Lafayette finished with 225 yards on the ground.

Burton threw for 144 yards and an interception for UAB, which was held to 74 yards rushing.

Up next

UAB: Hosts Navy next Friday.

Louisiana-Lafayette: At Charlotte next Saturday.

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