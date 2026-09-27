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Brady Jackson throws 5 TD passes, Texas State beats Incarnate Word 63-10

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By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson threw five first-half touchdown passes, Torrance Burgess Jr. had 140 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries, and Texas State beat Incarnate Word 63-10 on Saturday night.

Jackson was 17-of-20 passing for 244 yards with no interceptions before he was replaced midway through the third quarter by freshman Gavin Parkhurst. After a play-action fake, Jackson hit Beau Sparks down the left sideline for a 63-yard touchdown to open the scoring about 1 1/2 minutes into the game. Zechariah Sample caught a short pass from Jackson, broke a would-be tackle near midfield and raced to the end zone for a 69-yard score that made it 42-7 with 2:44 remaining in the first half.

Emmett Brown was 24-of-44 passing for 242 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Incarnate Word (2-2), a member of the Football Championship Subdivision’s Southland Conference. Brown connected with Roy Alexander for a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Nick Rigas kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the first half that made it 42-10.

Parkhurst threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to La’Keyleon Graves early in the fourth quarter for Texas State (2-2).

Chris Dawn Jr., Jordan Martin and Davian Jackson each added a touchdown reception for the Bobcats. Juntavious Harris had a 45-yard rushing TD and Dameon Crowe returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown that capped the scoring with 1:39 to play.

Up next

Incarnate Word: Visit Stephen F. Austin next Saturday.

Texas State: Plays next Saturday at San Diego State, the Bobcats’ first Pac-12 Conference game.

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