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Jayden Mandal, Rayshon Luke lead Fresno State to 38-24 victory over Rice

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By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Mandal threw three touchdown passes and Rayshon Luke rushed for 167 yards and a score to lead Fresno State to a 38-24 victory over Rice on Saturday night.

Mandal completed 22 of 34 passes for 210 yards for the Bulldogs (3-1), while Luke did his damage on 11 carries.

Ben Grice took a first-down handoff and raced 88 yards for a touchdown and the Owls (1-3) led 7-0 after one quarter.

Mandal pulled Fresno State even early in the second with a 6-yard scoring toss to Josiah Freeman.

Jacurri Brown connected with Max Mosey for a 40-yard score as the Owls regained the lead, but Mandal hit Jahlil McClain for a 28-yard touchdown to tie it with 1:04 remaining.

That was enough time for Rice to add a 22-yard field goal by Enock Gota for a 17-14 lead at the half.

Manaki Watanaba kicked a 29-yard field goal to tie it and Mandal and Ezekiel Avit teamed up on a 7-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 24-17 lead after three quarters.

Julius Gillick capped a nine-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and Fresno State led by 14 with 13 minutes left.

Brown scored on a 50-yard run to get the Owls within seven with 8:58 to go, but Luke scored on a 52-yard run three plays later to wrap up the victory.

Brown completed 8 of 17 passes for 119 yards with an interception, and rushed 19 times for 141 yards. Grice finished with 109 yards on seven carries.

Up next

Rice: Hosts UTSA on Saturday.

Fresno State: At Washington State on Saturday.

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