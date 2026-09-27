Gillman runs for 275 yards, 4 TDs as Montana routs UC Davis 62-22

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for a program-record 275 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana to a 62-22 rout over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Keali’i Ah Yat was 21-of-31 passing for 241 yards with two touchdown passes to go with a pair of touchdown runs for Montana (4-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked fifth in the Stats Perform poll.

Gillman had two 5-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. Ah Yat tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ransom-Goelz to cap a 99-yard, six-play drive midway through the second quarter. Gillman added a 7-yard scoring run to help give the Grizzlies a 31-0 lead.

Treynor Cleeland’s 27-yard pass to Zach Jones in the final seconds of the second quarter pulled UC Davis to 31-8 at the break.

Gillman had a 16-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and broke loose on a 58-yard touchdown run to open the fourth. He finished with 26 carries that included a 64-yard run. He surpassed Yohance Humphrey, who ran for 265 yards for the Grizzlies against Weber State on Nov. 10, 2001.

Cleeland completed 18 of 33 passes for 194 yards for 10th-ranked UC Davis (3-2, 1-1). Jordan Fisher added 102 yards rushing on 19 carries with a touchdown for the Aggies.

Up next

Montana: Hosts Northern Colorado on Saturday.

UC Davis: At home against Eastern Washington on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.