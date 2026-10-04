No. 12 Texas Tech capitalizes on 4 interceptions in a 29-7 win over Colorado and moves to 5-0

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Linebacker John Curry picked off a pass in the end zone for an easy touchdown, one of four interceptions for No. 12 Texas Tech in a 29-7 win over mistake-prone Colorado on Saturday night.

A 13 1/2-point road favorite, the Red Raiders (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) outscored the Buffaloes 29-0 after allowing a touchdown on the opening drive. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Red Raiders improved to 5-0 for a second straight year.

“Whew. Some really ugly football at times,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “Just finding a way to win the game.”

The Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2) had one scoring drive — their first, with new starter Isaac Wilson leading the way — and then it was one miscue, turnover or penalty after another as the defense tried to keep things close.

“The score is not indicative of who these guys are and who we are,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “I don’t believe so. It’s just very unfortunate.

“I expected a win. That’s what I expected today. A tremendous win that would’ve made the bye week so much better. We’re going to work. We’re going to right the wrongs, looking to see how some of the young men respond.”

Colorado missed two missed field goals, had an unsuccessful fake punt that appeared to catch Sanders by surprise, saw receiver Joseph Williams throw an interception on a botched trick play and had Wilson throw three more interceptions. His last one was in the fourth quarter by Curry, who read the short pass and plucked it out of the air for the score.

“I thought they were running the ball there,” Curry explained. “So I beat the blocker, what I thought was a block, the QB was holding the ball and staring right at me. I jumped up and he just threw it right to me. It was pretty awesome.”

Sanders tried to ignite his offense by starting Wilson over Julian “JuJu” Lewis. The switch worked early with Wilson leading the team down the field and connecting with Williams on an 8-yard TD.

It was pretty much all downhill from there.

“I need to stop trying to be more than I am,” Wilson said. “We’ve got dogs all over the field and I just need to get it to them.”

Texas Tech cashed the turnovers into 19 points. Brice Pollock had two interceptions.

Will Hammond gave Texas Tech a 12-7 lead with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter on an 11-yard TD pass to Terrance Carter Jr. Hammond threw for 134 yards and a TD.

Colorado, the most penalized team in the Big 12, was flagged eight times for 84 yards. The offense outgained Texas Tech by a 375-315 margin but couldn’t punch it in.

“We’ve been horrible,” said Sanders, whose team has dropped three straight games. “Don’t sugarcoat it. We’ve been horrible. What did we have, seven points? You’re not going to win. You’re not going to win.”

The takeaway

Texas Tech: It was win No. 40 for McGuire at Texas Tech. He’s the first Red Raiders football coach to reach the 40-win plateau (40-18) in 58 or fewer games.

Colorado: The Buffaloes led 7-3 at halftime. It was their first halftime lead over an FBS team in more than a year.

Up next

Texas Tech: Host Arizona State on Oct. 17

Colorado: At home against No. 13 Utah on Oct. 17.

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer