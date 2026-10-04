Dylone Brooks has TD run, TD catch to help Louisiana Tech fend off Army 31-29

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Dylone Brooks rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown to help Louisiana Tech hold on for a 31-29 victory over Army on Saturday night.

Sergio Snider’s 24-yard touchdown run finished off a 12-play, 83-yard drive as Louisiana Tech (2-2) took the lead to start the game.

Zach Mundell’s 21-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive on Army’s first possession to tie it 7-7 after one quarter.

Brooks broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run four plays into a drive that began at the Bulldogs 4-yard line for a 14-7 lead with 4:15 left that stood through halftime.

Samari Howard had a 54-yard touchdown run three plays into the third quarter, and Cale Hellums added a 2-point run to give Army (2-2) a 15-14 lead.

The Bulldogs answered with wide receiver Marcus Calwise Jr.’s 74-yard scoring strike to Brooks on a trick play, and Trey Kukuk followed with a 7-yard touchdown run for a 28-15 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Hellums ended a 14-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Hunter Rioux kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Louisiana Tech a 31-22 lead with 7:28 remaining.

Hellums finished off a 95-yard drive with a 6-yard scoring toss to Parker Poloskey with 1:07 left to get the Black Knights within two, but the onside kick failed.

Kukuk totaled 185 yards on 16-for-22 passing for the Bulldogs. Brooks did his damage on seven carries and also caught two passes for 81 yards.

Hellums completed 12 of 24 passes for 151 yards with one interception. Howard rushed 12 times for 158 yards.

Up next

Army: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech: Hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

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