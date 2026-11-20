COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes built a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past UMBC 101-62 on Thursday night.

John Mobley Jr. added 15 points for Ohio State (4-2). Mobley surpassed 1,000 career points on a dunk with about five minutes left.

Amare Bynum had 14 points and matched a career-best with 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Pippen finished with four 3-pointers to go with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Buckeyes shot 53% overall, hit 16 of 45 from long range and had nine dunks.

Riley Jacobs scored 16 points and Evan Morton added 12 off the bench for UMBC (3-4).

The Buckeyes had a double-digit lead seven minutes in and closed the first half on a 20-7 run for a 53-29 halftime advantage, shooting 61% from the field and 12 of 24 from distance.

Ohio State is 12-1 against current teams in the America East Conference. The Buckeyes have won all four of their matchups against UMBC.

Up next

UMBC: hosts Lancaster Bible on Sunday.

Ohio State: at home against No. 15 Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

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