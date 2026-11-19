LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Haugh scored 22 points and No. 1 Florida defeated West Virginia 85-72 on Thursday in the third-place game of the Players Era 8 tournament.

Urban Klavzar and Alex Condon each scored 17 points, while Denzel Aberdeen added 12 points and five assists for the Gators.

Miles Sadler led West Virginia with 18 points. Finley Bizjack scored 14 and Javan Buchanan added 12.

The Gators (6-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season, to No. 8 Houston in Wednesday’s semifinal, by shooting 58.3% (28 of 48) from the floor, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Florida played without starting point guard Boogie Fland, who continues to deal with an ailing right shoulder.

The Mountaineers (4-2) were held to a season low in scoring as they lost their second straight.

West Virginia pulled within three points in the second half, but Florida shot a blistering 63.6% (14 of 22) after halftime to pull away.

Florida never trailed and overcame 18 turnovers that West Virginia converted into 22 points. The Gators outrebounded the Mountaineers 35-23.

Haugh scored 10 points and Klavzar added eight in the first half as Florida took a 40-30 lead into the break.

The Gators built a 14-point advantage with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half, using their transition offense to outscore West Virginia 16-2 in fast-break points before halftime.

Up next

West Virginia: Faces North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 27.

Florida: Hosts UW Milwaukee on Tuesday.

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press