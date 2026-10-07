Goose Crowder throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 more as Troy beats Southern Miss 55-34 to open Sun Belt

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Goose Crowder threw for two touchdowns, and he added two scores on the ground to help Troy beat Southern Miss 55-34 on Tuesday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Troy scored on all five of its drives in the first half. The Trojans went 75 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive of the game to take the lead on Jordan Lovett’s 15-yard run. Crowder added a nine-yard rushing touchdown — set up by his 48-yard run — to make it 17-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Troy also scored on its first drive of the second half when Lovett caught a pass out of the backfield and raced for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 38-13.

Crowder was 18-of-21 passing for 225 yards, and he carried it 17 times for 145 yards for Troy (3-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak after falling to Utah State 21-10 two Saturdays ago. Lovett added 142 yards on 12 carries for the Trojans, who gained 437 yards on the ground compared to 512 total yards for Southern Mill.

Southern Miss (1-4) has lost three straight games in Blake Anderson’s first season leading the program.

Southern Miss WR Mario Sanders threw for a touchdown and caught eight passes for 102 yards and a score. Former UAB quarterback Landry Lyddy, who was forced into action against Tulane, was 24-of-37 passing for 316 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Troy has won six straight games against the Golden Eagles dating to the 2021 season, including all five as Sun Belt foes.

Up next

Southern Miss: Returns home to play Arkansas State on Oct. 17.

Troy: Plays at Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 17.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here