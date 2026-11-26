LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jojo McIver scored his only points of the game at the buzzer to give Colorado State a 77-75 win over Clemson after the Rams had blown a 27-point halftime lead in the seventh-place contest of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.

McIver drove from the right baseline and dropped in a left-handed shot to avoid what could have been a near-record collapse.

On Dec. 30, 1950, Duke overcame a 29-point halftime deficit to beat Tulane 74-72 — the largest Division I halftime deficit overcome for a win. It looked like Clemson (4-4) might pull off its own monumental comeback after scoring the first 18 points of the second half to cut CSU’s 55-28 halftime lead to single digits. The Tigers’ surge continued until they took their first lead since 4-2 on a David Fuchs free throw to make it 66-65 with five minutes left.

The game was tied with a minute to go. A Clemson challenge on an out-of-bounds call gave the Tigers the ball with 42.8 seconds left but Fuchs missed a 3-pointer and McIver converted at the other end.

Pops Dunson scored all 16 of his points in the first half when the Rams (5-3) made 14 straight baskets, including nine 3s, and shot 69% to Clemson’s 23%. But in the second half it was Clemson shooting 63% and Colorado State 29%. Josh Pascarelli also scored 16 for CSU.

Fuchs and Chase Thompson scored 19 apiece for Clemson.

The Tigers were without 6-foot-9 starter Liutauras Lelevicius after a lower leg injury suffered in Tuesday’s 64-63 loss to Washington.

Colorado State was coming off an 84-81 loss on Tuesday when VCU made a 45-footer.

Up next

Clemson: Home against Auburn on Tuesday.

Colorado State: Home against UT Arlington on Tuesday.

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