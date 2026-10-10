Devin Roche, Maurki James help Old Dominion upset Appalachian State 10-3

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Roche rushed for 101 yards, and Maurki James scored the game’s only touchdown as Old Dominion beat Appalachian State 10-3 on Saturday.

The Monarchs (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) held App State to 158 total yards and forced three turnovers in a game that was scoreless at halftime.

App State (3-2, 0-1) took a 3-0 lead on James London’s 34-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Old Dominion got on the board with a safety midway through the third after App State recovered its own fumble in the end zone.

James gave the Monarchs the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:30 remaining. Quinn Henicle connected with Josh Rodriguez for the 2-point conversion to make it 10-3.

App State had one final chance in the pouring rain, but Brandon Crutchfield intercepted a pass on fourth down with 36 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Old Dominion rushed for 207 yards, with Henicle adding 88 yards on 26 carries. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 97 yards.

App State quarterbacks Malachi Singleton and Henry Hasselbeck combined for 66 yards passing and two interceptions.

Up next

Appalachian State: At Coastal Carolina on Friday.

Old Dominion: Hosts Georgia Southern on Thursday.

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