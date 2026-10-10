Nick Poulos throws 3 TD passes, helps Ohio beat Central Michigan 31-14 for 16th straight win at home

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Poulos threw three first-half touchdown passes and Ohio extended the nation’s second longest current home winning streak to 16 with a 31-14 victory over Central Michigan on a rainy Saturday.

Defending champion Indiana’s 19-game run at home is the only streak longer than the Bobcats’.

Duncan Brune broke through for a 23-yard touchdown on a third-and-3 run and Ohio (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Brune rushed four times for 47 of the 62 yards on the drive and finished with 91 yards on 16 carries.

Central Michigan turned it over on downs at the Bobcats’ 35-yard line, and Riley Neer caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Poulos eight plays later for a 14-0 advantage.

Will Hryszko kicked a short field goal early in the second quarter, and Poulos followed with touchdown passes covering 1 yard to Preston Bowman and 44 yards to Dom Dorwart for a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Central Michigan was held to 78 yards of offense in the first half, including 19 rushes for 19 yards.

Jayden Clerveaux scored on a 15-yard run for the Chippewas in the third quarter and Nick Woodford added a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Angel Flores completed 14 of 20 passes for 112 yards for Central Michigan (3-3, 1-1).

The Bobcats have posted back-to-back victories over the Chippewas, who lead the all-time series 27-8-2.

Up next

Central Michigan hosts Western Michigan next Saturday.

Ohio visits Sacramento State next Saturday.

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