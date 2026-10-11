Lowry’s 3TDs pace Western Michigan to another win over Kent State 38-7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Broc Lowry threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and Western Michigan continued its mastery over Kent State with a 38-7 win on Saturday.

Lowry threw a 42-yard touchdown to Adam Parks on the game’s first drive. Lowry then ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive four seconds into the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Golden Flashes got on the board when Dru DeShields threw a 20-yard touchdown to Brendyn Smith with 1:55 left before halftime.

Western Michigan (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) countered with a 10-play, 73-yard scoring drive in just 1:16. Lowry found Baylin Brooks for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds before intermission and a 21-7 lead.

Jalen Buckley ran for 105 yards and 16 carries for the Broncos.

DeShields threw for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Kent State (2-4, 1-2). Wayne Harris amassed 164 yards receiving on 11 receptions.

The Broncos entered having won each of the last four games in the series, averaging 50.25 points per game.

Up next

Kent State travels to face South Florida in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

Western Michigan faces Central Michigan on the road Saturday.

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