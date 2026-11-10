O’Keefe’s 22 help Columbia beat Stonehill 75-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe had 22 points in Columbia’s 75-55 win against Stonehill on Monday.

O’Keefe shot 8 for 14, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lions (2-1). Hampton Sanders scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Josiah Cunningham had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Felipe Patino led the way for the Skyhawks (1-2) with 15 points. Devon Arlington added nine points and seven rebounds for Stonehill. Ewan Steele finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Up next

Columbia plays Friday against Bucknell on the road, and Stonehill visits Texas Tech on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.