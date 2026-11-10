Parker Friedrichsen, Ryan Beasley help Washington turn back Mississippi Valley State 77-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Parker Friedrichsen scored 17 points off the bench and Ryan Beasley posted a double-double to guide Washington to a 77-64 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Friedrichsen sank 6 of 14 shots, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range, Beasley totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists — making 6 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers.

Steele Venters scored 15 on 5-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc for Washington, and LeJuan Watts had 10 rebounds and five assists to go with seven points.

AJ Abrams led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 20 points. Gabriel Martinez and Matt Anglo added 16 points apiece.

Washington trailed by five when Venters and Friedrichsen each hit a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run to put the Huskies ahead 12-8.

Wesley Yates III hit from beyond the arc to up Washington’s lead to 10 with 10:25 remaining in the first half and the advantage was still 10 at halftime — 43-33.

AJ Abrams sank a 3-pointer and Gabriel Martinez followed with a layup as Mississippi Valley State cut the deficit in half in the first 37 seconds after the break.

Tymias Williams made two free throws to get the Delta Devils within four, but Beasley buried two 3-pointers and scored eight in a 13-0 run and the Huskies led 57-40 with 13 minutes remaining.

Anglo’s three-point play cut it to 57-48 with 9:28 left, but the Delta Devils would get no closer.

MVSU made 19 of 23 free throws, while the Huskies hit 4 of 7.

Washington won the battle of the boards 46-25.

Up next

Mississippi Valley State: At Oregon on Wednesday.

Washington: At Utah on Saturday.

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