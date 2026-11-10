Francis’ 19 help Le Moyne down Elmira 109-39

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Francis had 19 points in Le Moyne’s 109-39 victory against Elmira on Monday.

Francis shot 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Dolphins (1-2). Trevor Roe went 7 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Connor Johnson and Khalil Williams had 12 points apiece.

Emmanuel Karkari-Mensah led the way for the Soaring Eagles with 11 points. Elmira also got nine points from Nate Aviles.

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Le Moyne hosts Manhattan in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.