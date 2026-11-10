Noah Shelby, Tycen McDaniels lead UT Arlington over Bethesday 116-65 at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Noah Shelby scored 22 points and Tycen McDaniels added a double-double as UT Arlington beat Bethesda (CA) 116-65 on Monday night in the third-place game of the Rainbow Classic.

Shelby shot 7 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (3-1). Tycen McDaniels totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds. Miles Goodman shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Kenji Cooper had 31 points to lead the Flames, an NCCAA Division I school. Isaiah Hawk added nine points and six rebounds, while Jaden Peters pitched in with eight points, five assists and four steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.