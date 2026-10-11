Kaden Anderson throws 3 TD passes, leads Tarleton State over Austin Peay 40-32

CLARKVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kaden Anderson threw three touchdown passes to lead Tarleton State to a 40-32 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night.

Austin Peay ended the scoring with 3:47 left to play when Chris Parson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Denver Harper.

Tarleton State (6-0, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) entered No. 3 and Austin Peay (5-2, 1-1) ninth in the Stats Perform poll. It was the first UAC matchup between top-10 ranked teams.

Anderson was 22-of-34 passing for 347 yards but threw his first interception of the season. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Willis gave the Texans, who never trailed, a 30-10 lead early in the third quarter.

Anderson threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Schmidt in the first quarter and a 6-yarder to Kyle Thompson in the second. Schmidt had eight catches for 121 yards and Willis four for 97.

Miequle Brock added 106 yards rushing on 16 carries for Tarleton State. His 16-yard touchdown run gave the Texans a 23-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Parson was 16-of-33 passing for 231 yards. He ran for two scores and finished with 102 yards rushing on 26 carries. Harper had five catches for 106 yards receiving.

Up next

Tarleton State: Hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Austin Peay: At West Georgia on Saturday.

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