Missouri State beats Sam Houston 24-3 behind 2 passing TDs by Henry Belin IV

SPRIGNFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Henry Belin IV threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns, with Isaiah Myers and Jmariyae Robinson each making a touchdown catch, and Missouri State beat Sam Houston 24-3 on Tuesday night.

Robinson caught a pass over the middle and stiff-armed Jace Arnold twice to find the end zone from 37-yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend Missouri State’s lead to 17-3.

Sam Houston fumbled on a punt return later in the fourth and Missouri State capitalized on the short field when Connor Lair ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:44 left. The Bears broke up a fourth-down pass with 1:08 remaining to keep the Bearkats out of the end zone.

Robinson finished with seven catches for 102 yards and Myers had 77 yards on three grabs for Missouri State (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA). Lair rushed for 75 yards. Myers, who scored on a 32-yard catch with 4:09 left in the first to open the scoring, was coming off the best single-game receiving total in FBS this season with 11 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns at Delaware.

DJ Bailey was 20 of 35 for 258 yards for Sam Houston (1-7, 0-4).

It was the first conference meeting between the two teams, and the first meeting between the programs since 2006. The Bearkats and Bears previously faced off twice as non-conference opponents when both programs were at the FCS level.

Up next

Sam Houston: Plays at Jacksonville State on Nov. 7.

Missouri State: Plays at Florida International on Nov. 7.

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