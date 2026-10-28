Nick Minicucci throws for 414 yards and 4 TDs as Delaware beats Western Kentucky 35-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns, with 183 yards and two scores going to Sean Wilson, and Delaware beat Western Kentucky 35-21 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game road losing streak.

Minicucci, who matched Delaware’s single-game record with five passing touchdowns last week, set another program record against WKU for consecutive completions to start a game at 17 before finishing 32 of 38. Minicucci moved into fourth in program history with 6,459 career yards.

Wilson made nine catches for an average of 20.3 yards for Delaware (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA), which entered No. 1 in passing offence in the conference with 258.0 yards per game. Wilson’s touchdown catches went for 21 and 40 yards. Kaderris Roberts and Jo Silver also had a touchdown grab.

Brock Glenn was 25 of 37 for 224 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Western Kentucky (3-5, 2-2). He also carried it 17 times for 129 yards. Ajay Allen had 73 yards rushing and a score.

The first incomplete pass for either team — in 14 attempts — was an interception by Delaware CB Kevin Moore late in the first quarter. AJ Graham also secured his first career interception on the first play of the fourth quarter deep in Delaware territory.

Up next

Delaware: Plays at Kennesaw State on Nov. 7.

Western Kentucky: Plays at Middle Tennessee on Nov. 7.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.