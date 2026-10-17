TJ Smith has pick-6 as Tulane forces 6 turnovers in 31-17 victory over Memphis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — TJ Smith returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, and Johnnie Daniels raced 48 yards for a score on a fourth-and-1 run with 1:34 remaining as Tulane forced six turnovers in a 31-17 victory over Memphis on Friday night.

Freshman Trace Johnson completed 11 for 21 passes for 165 yards for Tulane (3-3, 1-1 American Conference) in his first collegiate start — with a touchdown pass and an interception.

Philippe Laforge kicked a 44-yard field goal to give Memphis (5-2, 2-1) the lead on its first possession.

Johnson and Tulane picked up two first downs after going three-and-out on its first three drives, leading to a 56-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Cooper Helmke to tie it 12 seconds into the second quarter.

Marcus Stokes completed a short pass two plays later to Stonka Burnside, who turned it into a 76-yard touchdown and Memphis led 10-3.

Helmke made a 40-yarder to cut it to 10-6 with 6:47 left before halftime.

The Green Wave, who forced one turnover in their first five games, recovered their third fumble of the game to begin a drive at the 50-yard line. Johnson had his first touchdown pass three plays later — a 38-yarder to Destyn Hill — for a 13-10 lead.

Helmke added a 29-yard field goal before Smith’s pick-6 for a 23-10 lead at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Stokes connected with Jemyri Davis for a 6-yard touchdown with 3:34 remaining to cut it to 23-17. The Tigers got the ball back, but Kevin Adams III picked off his second pass to seal the victory.

Stokes finished with 306 yards on 20-for-37 passing with two scores and four interceptions. He also lost two of his three fumbles. Jaylin Carter had 135 yards on 23 rushes and Burnside totaled 151 yards on seven receptions.

Tulane last forced six turnovers in a 34-7 victory over FCS member Jackson State in the 2013 season opener.

Up next

Memphis: Hosts East Carolina on Thursday.

Tulane: Hosts UTSA on Oct. 24.

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