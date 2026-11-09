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Alexander scores 41, Cal State Bakersfield beats North Dakota State 91-80

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By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Alexander scored 41 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat North Dakota State 91-80 on Sunday.

Alexander also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (2-0). Bryce Cofield scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kjay Bradley Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Max Iversen finished with 20 points and two steals for the Bison (1-3). Rob Diaz III added 17 points for North Dakota State. Riley Massey finished with 15 points and six assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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