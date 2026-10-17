Kaminski throws 2 TD passes, North Dakota tops No. 1 FCS team South Dakota State 21-10

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw two touchdown passes and North Dakota knocked off South Dakota State, the top-ranked Football Championship Subdivision team, 21-10 on Saturday.

Kaminski connected with Cameron Weir for a 35-yard score in the first quarter and found Deng Deng for a 12-yard score in the second. In between, Charles Langama burst up the middle for a 49-yard run.

The defense for the Fighting Hawks (6-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 11 in the FCS Stats Perform poll, was the difference.

The Jackrabbits (5-2, 2-1) turned the ball over on downs at the North Dakota 37 on their first possession and at the 39 on the fourth. North Dakota also forced three punts before a fumble led to a field goal seconds before halftime.

On the third snap of the third quarter James Basinger went 63 yards off left tackle for a touchdown. After that there were three punts before a missed field goal with 2:22 to play. The Jackrabbits never got the ball back.

Kaminski was 11 of 17 for 118 yards. Matt Lawson ran for 99 yards for the Fighting Hawks and Langama had 60.

Chase Mason was just 14 of 33 for 169 yards for South Dakota State. Basinger finished with 101 yards on the ground.

Up next

South Dakota State: home against Murray State next Saturday.

North Dakota: at South Dakota next Saturday.

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