MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — David Mager led Pepperdine past West Coast Baptist on Friday with 27 points off of the bench and Anto Balian added 11 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in a 140-54 victory.

Mager added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-3) and Balian made 7 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Alex Constanza had 20 points and went 8 of 9 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Isaias Salgado led the way for the with 12 points. West Coast Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) also got 12 points from Cayden Penha. Jacob Winkelman also had eight points.

Pepperdine took the lead 29 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Constanza led the Waves with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 70-20 at the break. Pepperdine pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 52-point lead to 64 points. The Waves outscored West Coast Baptist by 36 points in the final half, as Mager led the way with a team-high 18 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.