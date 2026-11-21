MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mantas Juzenas had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help Saint Mary’s beat Saint Louis 95-78 on Friday.

Evangelos Zougris added 23 points and seven rebounds while shooting 9 of 14 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (5-1). Jeremy Dent-Smith shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

Amari McCottry led the way for the Billikens (3-2) with 21 points and four steals. Saint Louis also got 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Kellen Thames. Trey Green finished with 15 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 4:56 left in the first half. The score was 42-37 at halftime, with Dent-Smith racking up 10 points. Juzenas scored 19 points in the second half to help lead the way as Saint Mary’s went on to secure a victory, outscoring Saint Louis by 12 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.