NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Backup Rodney Brown Jr. scored 24 points and fellow reserve Terry Copeland Jr. added 22 points and Seton Hall beat NC State 87-81 in overtime in the Baha Mar Championship game on Friday night.

Brown finished 7-of-11 shooting including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Copeland was near perfect shooting 8 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the foul line. Copeland also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 27 points making all 11 foul shots, Preston Edmead scored 14 points and reserve Christian Hammond 13 for NC State.

Both teams are 5-1.

Copeland made consecutive layups to send the Pirates ahead 79-75 with 2:55 left in overtime and Seton Hall led for the remainder.

Brown made a pair of foul shots with 28 seconds left, and Elijah Fisher made a pair with two seconds left in the extra quarter to clinch the win.

Lubin made two foul shots with seven seconds left at the end of regulation to tie it at 73. Seton Hall’s Mihailo Petrovic missed a shot with two seconds left to force the overtime.

Seton Hall led 30-29 at halftime.

Up next

NC State: Hosts Norfolk State on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: Hosts New Hampshire on Tuesday.

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