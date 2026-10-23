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Jaylon Coleman scores 2 TDs in Liberty’s 34-6 win over Kennesaw State

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By AP News

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jaylon Coleman had a touchdown reception and a 9-yard rushing TD to help Liberty beat Kennesaw State 34-6 on Thursday night.

Kennesaw State (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA) has lost six in a row since a season-opening 47-0 win over West Georgia.

Liberty (6-1, 3-1) went 85 yards in 11 plays on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead when Kam Davis rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

After the teams traded three-and-outs, Elijah Hopkins broke up a fourth-and-4 pass that gave Liberty possession at its own 26. Three plays later Deshawn Purdie hit Coleman for a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 14-0 with 53 seconds until the second quarter.

Daniel Kinney kicked a 37-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the first half and a 28-yarder that capped the scoring with 1:11 to play.

An interception by Derrell Farrar gave Liberty possession at the Owls 12 and set up a 30-yard field goal by Chase Reeves that made it 17-3 early in the third quarter and Coleman scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown about 9 minutes later to give the Flames a 21-point lead.

After Farrar and Micah Pollard stopped Boogie Woods III for no gain on a fourth-and-1, Reeves made a 49-yarder with 14:05 left in the game and Terron Kellman’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 34-3 with 5:26 to play.

Up next

Liberty: Hosts Florida International on Halloween.

Kennesaw State: Visits Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

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