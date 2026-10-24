Tyler Hughes throws 2 TD passes, runs for score in Wyoming’s 28-14 victory over Air Force

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Tyler Hughes finished with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run to propel Wyoming to a 28-14 victory over the Air Force Academy on Friday night.

Hughes completed 10 of 17 passes for 113 yards and rushed 12 times for 146 more, giving him a hand in 259 of the Cowboys’ 301 yards of offense.

Hughes ran 68 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead and Wyoming (5-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) never looked back.

Hughes started a drive with a 33-yard run then finished it with 4-yard scoring toss to Jake Wilson for a 14-3 advantage in the second quarter.

Hughes, Eric Richardson and Samuel Harris teamed up on a hook-and-ladder play to score with 38 seconds left for a 21-6 advantage at halftime.

Evan Medders connected with Grant Wayne for a 5-yard score at the end of a 15-play drive, and the Falcons closed within 21-14 after Medders ran it in for two points before leaving with an injury. Medders led the team with 115 yards on 21 carries.

Markell Holman’s 1-yard plunge capped the scoring with 3:04 left to play for the Cowboys, who have won three in a row.

Carter Cremascoli kicked two field goals for Air Force (5-2, 3-2), which had a four-game win streak snapped.

Up next

Air Force: Hosts Connecticut on Oct. 31.

Wyoming: At UNLV on Nov. 7.

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