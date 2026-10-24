Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor leaves game against Oklahoma

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor’s attempt to come back from injury proved unsuccessful on Saturday.

Taylor completed just 2 of his 5 passes for 10 yards while taking two sacks against Oklahoma. He took a hit while running out of bounds on fourth down late in the first quarter, was taken to the locker room and did not come back.

Taylor, MSU’s star signal-caller, suffered a foot or toe injury in State’s win over Missouri on Sept. 26. He left the next week’s game against Alabama with 12 minutes left and sat out last week’s game against LSU.

The Mississippi native made slow and steady progress ahead of State’s game with the Sooners on Saturday. He was listed as questionable on the availability report until game day.

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