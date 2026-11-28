IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson led North Texas with 25 points and EJ Horton secured the victory with a jump shot with five seconds remaining as the Mean Green knocked off North Dakota State 75-73 on Friday night in the Snake River Invitational.

Stevenson added six assists for the Mean Green (4-2). Horton finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Aeneas Alexander had nine points on three 3-pointers.

Max Iversen led the Bison (3-6) with 33 points. Rob Diaz III added 15 points and two steals for North Dakota State. Karl Markus Poom finished with seven points.

Stevenson scored 13 points in the first half for North Texas, which led 39-37 at halftime. Horton scored 16 points in the second half for North Texas.

Up next

These two teams both play Saturday. North Texas plays Boise State and North Dakota State takes on Drake.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.