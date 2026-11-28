LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Frison came off the bench to score 20 points, and Dillon Battie and William Berg posted double-doubles to lead Wichita State to a 73-71 overtime victory over Kentucky on Friday night.

Berg made two free throws and Michael Gray Jr. followed with a basket to knot the score at 65 with 51 seconds remaining. Mason Williams missed a jumper for the Wildcats, and Berg missed a shot at the buzzer to force OT.

Berg grabbed a rebound and scored to put the Shockers up 71-69 with 3:14 left in the extra period. Neither team scored again until Kentucky’s Kam Williams snagged a rebound and scored to tie it at 71 with 65 seconds remaining.

Battie grabbed a miss and scored in the paint to put Wichita State up for good with 36 seconds left. Milan Momcilovic missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Frison made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for the Shockers (7-1), who beat Kentucky for the first time on their third try. Berg totaled 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, while Battie contributed 16 points and a career-high 17 boards. Gray scored 12 off the bench.

Reserves Mason Williams and Kam Williams both scored 16 to lead the Wildcats (4-3) with Kam adding eight rebounds. Franck Kepnang and Momcilovic both scored 12.

Mason Williams, a freshman, had 10 points and Kepnang scored eight to help Kentucky take a 31-25 lead into halftime. Battie had 12 points for the Shockers, who fell behind by 14 before getting within two possessions at the break.

Kentucky has lost its last five overtime games dating to last season.

Up next

Wichita State: Hosts Southeast Missouri State on Monday.

Kentucky: Plays at No. 2 Virginia on Tuesday.

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