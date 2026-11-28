PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Washington State beat Idaho 69-61 on Friday.

Lazerek Houston shot 3 of 7 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 14 points for the Cougars (4-4).

Kase Wynott finished with 26 points for the Vandals (4-4). Idaho also got 11 points from Kristian Gonzalez. Seth Joba finished with five points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Washington State entered halftime up 32-28. Harrison paced the Cougars in the first half with seven points. Washington State took the lead for good with 4:53 remaining in the second half on a layup from Tyler Kropp to make it a 54-53 game.

Up next

Washington State next plays Monday against Murray State on the road, and Idaho will visit Northern Colorado on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.