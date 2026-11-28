TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Gray’s 15 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Missouri State 72-66 on Friday.

Gray shot 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (5-3). Connor Dow added 14 points while going 4 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) with eight rebounds and three blocks. Chase Martin shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Trey Williams Jr. led the Bears (5-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Missouri State also got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Andrej Acimovic. Melakih Cunningham had 11 points and six rebounds. The loss broke the Bears’ five-game winning streak.

Gray scored 12 points in the first half and Oral Roberts went into halftime trailing 39-36. Oral Roberts used a 10-0 second-half run to break a 54-54 tie and take the lead at 64-54 with 5:39 remaining in the half. Boden Williams scored nine second-half points for the Golden Eagles.

Up next

Oral Roberts takes on Creighton on the road on Tuesday, and Missouri State hosts Lindenwood on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.