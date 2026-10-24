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Weaver, Smith lead Monmouth to easy win over Hampton 49-13

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By AP News

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Frankie Weaver threw three touchdown passes and four different backs ran for scores as Monmouth overwhelmed Hampton 49-13 on Saturday.

Kenny Smith Jr., opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown reception to cap an 18-play, 99-yard drive. His 70-yard run early in the fourth quarter made it 42-7. He finished with 164 yards on 19 carries.

Hampton quickly responded with Donovan Shepherd rushing three times for 78 yards before Xavier Brookins scored on a quarterback sneak.

The Hawks (6-2, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association), ranked 19th in the Stats Perform poll, punted on their next possession but then reached the end zone on their final six.

Weaver was 24-of-32 passing for 234 yards. The Hawks had 565 yards and held Hampton to 249.

Brookins had a touchdown run and pass for the Pirates (1-7, 0-4). His 1-yard run tied the game at 7 midway through the fourth quarter and he tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to TK Paisant midway through the fourth.

Up next

Monmouth: At Bryant on Saturday.

Hampton At Towson on Saturday.

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