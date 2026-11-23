PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Agarwal scored 17 points to guide Loyola Chicago to a 72-63 victory over San Jose State on Sunday night in the Acrisure Series.

Agarwal made 5 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Ramblers (4-2). Guillaume Grotzinger added 11 points and three steals. Chris Jeffrey scored 10 off the bench and went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line in the final 49 seconds to seal it.

Joey Chammaa scored 20 and made 11 of 12 free throws for the Spartans (3-3), who went 30 for 41 at the line. Zine Eddine Bedri scored 15 points off the bench and Mekhi Mason added 14 points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Agarwal had 13 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago took a 35-31 lead into the break and never trailed after halftime.

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