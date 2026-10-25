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James-Hamilton’s kickoff return, defensive stand gives Ohio 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan

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By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Darren James-Hamilton returned a kickoff 100 yards with 3:40 left to play and the defense made four stops at the goal line as Ohio pulled out a 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night to run its home winning streak to a nation-best 17 straight.

James-Hamilton’s return came after the Eagles went 98 yards in eight plays to take a 20-17 lead on Brogan McCaughey’s 24-yard pass to Joey Mattord.

Eastern Michigan then ended up on the Bobcats’ four after a fourth-down pass interference penalty with less than 30 seconds to go. McCaughey threw two incompletions before getting flagged for intentional grounding while being sacked by Michael Molnar. The fourth-down pass from the 16 wasn’t close.

Nick Poulos threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Bobcats (6-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). He was 19-of-29 passing for 266 yards, including a 78-yard catch-and-run connection with Dom Dorwart for a 7-0 lead.

Aaron Kearse had a 25-yard scoop-and-score after Ronn Hardin sacked Poulos and Rudy Kessinger’s field goal as time expired gave the Eagles (4-5, 3-2) a 13-10 lead at the half.

Poulos had a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Up next

Eastern Michigan: At Central Michigan on Nov. 4.

Ohio: At Akron on Nov. 3.

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