KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ari Fulton had 18 points in St. Bonaventure’s 71-65 win against Appalachian State on Monday.

Fulton shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bonnies (5-1). Benjamin Bill scored 15 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Taj Au-Duke had 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.

Ben Kopetzki led the Mountaineers (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jaylen Colon added 12 points for Appalachian State. Eren Banks also had seven points.

Au-Duke put up seven points in the first half for St. Bonaventure, which led 31-22 at halftime. St. Bonaventure turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 44-29 lead with 16:16 left in the half. Fulton scored 13 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press